GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Glascock County Sheriff’s Office and first responders are participating in a three-day training course with neighboring counties to prepare for an active shooter situation.

It’s being held at Glascock County Consolidated school, and it’s meant to unify law enforcement, fire rescue and EMS agencies during a high-pressure situation.

“We’re to continue our training because I heard a quote one time, ‘You will never rise to your level of expectation, you will always fall to your level of preparation,’” said Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley. “So, the more training we do, the higher our preparation level is, and the higher standard we’re able to perform to when the time comes.”

The training includes a mix of classroom learning and live-action scenarios, with spouses and children pretending to be victims.

A risk management and security group based out of South Carolina called Snipers Unknown led the training.

“My job is to come in and start showing law enforcement not only the tactics and techniques used to save lives and stop the active shooters, but how we’re gonna consolidate and unify with the other first responders to make a unified rescue task force,” said Scott Usry, the director of training for Snipers Unknown.

They designed some of the course based on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“One of the things that we found in our research to add to our class was the after-action reviews for Uvalde. One of the biggest issues it had was the lack of command and control, and so that is one of the key pieces that we put in our course,” said Brad Amick, the owner of Snipers Unknown. “Because historically, fire service and EMS is better at command and control incident management than law enforcement, so we try to bridge that gap with this course.”

The last day of training will be on Wednesday, and Snipers Unknown offers this course to the military, law enforcement and civilians.

Sheriff Kelley said he wants the departments to be as prepared and cohesive as possible, and will continue to do this course in the future.