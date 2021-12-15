Glascock County comes together to support tornado victims

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Cory Smith spends his day in the classroom teaching students at Glascock County Consolidated School about agriculture. Smith is a student himself.

“I’m actually in graduate school in Murray, Kentucky,” Smith said.

When the tornadoes hit Kentucky this weekend, Smith wanted to help.

“The same way that if we had something happen here, we’d want help from outside.”

Smith and the Glascock County Future Farmers of America chapter put out a call for donations for people who lost everything. The Glascock community answered.

“They’re always willing to come in and pull together to help someone else in need.”

The Glascock County FFA is accepting everyday items that will go a long way for people in need.

“I plan on loading the trailer, and I’m going to take it to Kentucky on Friday.”

“We’re very fortunate to have Mr. Smith here,” Ann Cantrell, a principal at Glascock County Consolidated School, said.

Fortunate for Smith’s lessons in and out of the classroom.

“He does a great job of not only teaching the children the skills they need as far as agriculture and other things, but helping them to reach out, do community events like this and show compassion,” Cantrell said. “He’s a great teacher and mentor to his students. They all love him.”

“I just want to do something to help out somebody else,” Smith said. “That’s my whole purpose in this.”

Important donation infomation

Donations can be dropped off at the Ag Shop at the Glascock County Consolidated School until 5 p.m. Friday.

Needed items: