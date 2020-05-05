GivingTuesdayNow: a global emergency response to kindness and generosity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today marks the first time Giving Tuesday falls early this year in addition to it’s annual date, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The organization for Giving Tuesday is hosting this as an emergency response for those in need of help from COVID-19.

One of the local participants is Space Yoga Studio. The owner also found a nonprofit called Project Create Space, which is where all the donations will go to.

Yoga teachers teach from trauma-informed and evidence-based practices.

For example, they go to the VA Hospital and have classes for veterans with PTSD.

Some classes for the nonprofit are even held in-studio. There’s one for medical professionals who are physically and mentally exhausted.

Without these donations, the program will be on hold indefinitely.

Space Yoga Studio owner, Moniqua Acosta, says, “my thinking has been, if people are donating to the nonprofit, they are getting that benefit of the donation and it also provides more specialized programming in the studio for people who really really are going to need it after all of this stuff passes.”

If you would like to donate, you can head to CLICK HERE.

To see all of the organizations participating in Georgia, CLICK HERE.

There are much more organizations participating. In South Carolina, Friends of the Aiken Animal Shelter (FOTAS) is also joining in on #GivingTuesdayNow.

They are helping provide crates, food, and supplies to people who are helping rescue animals. They say they are seeing a lot of dogs with heart worm, which they provide treatment for.

So, all of these donations, will help them save these animals lives.

FOTAS Program Director, Kathy Jacobs, says, “we have noticed through this crisis that people are finding stray animals, and instead of bringing them into the shelter they are holding onto them. We’re seeing people bringing us bags of food to help community members, and our officers are delivering the crates and food items to people who are in need.”

You can donate through their Facebook page or their website.