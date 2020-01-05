Girl Power event targets teens in need of mentorship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Bre’Niya Murray, Girl Power organizer, spoke with NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose about an upcoming event for teens.

Girl Power will take place in Blackville, SC on Saturday, January 11. Murray said the workshop is designed to build relationships, share advice, leave a lasting impact and elevate young women by inspiring and empowering. She will teach them how to work together and how to overcome problems that young ladies face everyday. There will be lots of girl talk on several different topics, refreshments, games, door prizes, music and more.

The event will be at the Blackville Community Center on Solomon Blatt Avenue from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. The cost is free and the targeted age group is 11-16.