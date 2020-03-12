GHSA recommends all schools suspend spring sports activities until further notice

The Georgia High School Athletic Association has released a statement regarding all spring sports activities in the midst of the ongoing concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is the statement from the GHSA:

Following a statement by Governor Brian Kemp Thursday afternoon, the Georgia High School Association is postponing the State Literary competitions scheduled for March 14 and March 21, and further recommending that all member schools suspend spring sports activities until further notice.

“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,“ said Dr. Robin Hines, Executive Director of the GHSA. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”

The GHSA State Literary meets are expected to be made up at a future date. The situation with the remaining spring sports is yet to be determined.

“We will definitely suspend for the next two weeks, as the Governor recommended,” said Hines. “By close of business on Friday, March 27th, we will issue an update.

“We hate to have to make this call, but we must do what is in the best interest of our student-athletes and fans.”