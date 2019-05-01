Get Revved Up in MACK Park

MCCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

Get Revved Up this Sunday, May 5 in MACK Park (between the traffic lights in downtown McCormick)from 3-5 p.m.



Revved Up will feature bands, worship teams, and choruses from all over McCormick. The Revved Up 4 Jesus Choir is made up of pastors and ministry leaders from churches across the area. The Good Shepherd Catholic Quartet will share some folk and gospel songs that will get you tapping your toe. The McCormick Community Chorus, a thirty voice choir, is sure to touch your heart with variations on classic songs of faith and favorite hymns. The Spirit will move you as the Light of Life Worship Team, featuring Benetra Calhoun, sings spirituals. The New Spring Praise Band will offer the best of contemporary Christian choruses and praise songs.



Bring a folding chair and be ready to get Revved Up during this afternoon of powerful praise, prayer, and proclamation of what God can do in your life and throughout McCormick.



This event is sponsored by the McCormick County Ministerial Alliance and the Revved Up committee.



For more information contact, Pastor Jim Kinsler (391-3000 or lcbtlpastor@wctel.net) or Deacon Arthur Banks 391-2971.

