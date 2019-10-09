Georgia’s 10th district representative talks several key issues in Washington and here

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Congressman Jody Hice made his way to Augusta to give a brief update on current events and how they impact the 10th congressional district. People here say his visit provides a meaningful exchange. They say it lets them hear about the concerns that matter to them.

“I wanted to let him know that I know he is doing a lot of hard work, and I appreciate the effort and his sacrifices,” said Susie Welsh.

Socialism and immigration were topics of discussion. One person who attended the event says he is happy Congressman Hice made those points a priority.

“I think we need to step forward, get involved, knock on doors, and make a phone to do what we can,” said Robert Lyons.

Congressman Hice also took the time to talk about the impeachment inquiry.

“Impeachment is one thing, but to deny the president his sith amendment rights which are taking place right not, is very concerning,” explained Hice.

While the congressman shared an inside perspective of what’s happening in Washington, Lyons says there are still unanswered questions.

“We all have a lot more questions. I think there’s a lot of information that has been not passed; some of it is false,” said Lyons. “We need to get to the bottom of what is happening.”

During the event, people asked their congressman what they can do to help. He says it’s all about getting involved.

“It is we the people; it’s our country, it’s our turf, and it only works when we get engaged,” explained Hice.

Congressman Hice adds, allowing the constituents to express their concerns, is the most important thing he can do as an elected leader.