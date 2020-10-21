Georgia voters break 2 million mark in upcoming election

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – MARCH 06: “I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at a polling station in St Andrew Presbyterian Church March 6, 2012 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ten states, including Georgia, hold caucuses and primaries today for voters to pick their choices for the Republican presidential nominee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – After hitting a milestone in voter registration, Georgia voters make history again.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, the number of ballots cast combined for early and absentee voting surpassed two million.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Secretary of State’s office shows a total of 2,090,481 ballots have been cast for the 2020 election.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” says Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”

The Secretary of State’s staff says that’s a 133% increase in total turnout from this time in 2016.

There are, reportedly, more than 7.5 million registered voters in the state of Georgia.

Early and absentee voting ends on October 30th in Georgia.