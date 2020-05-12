Georgia State Rep. Gloria Frazier calls for passage of HB 426, The Hate Crime Bill

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Georgia state lawmaker wants to help push a hate crimes bill through the legislature quickly in light of the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

More than two months after Ahmaud Arbery’s death, local law enforcement met with family and the community to push for a hate crimes bill in Georgia.

“Hate crime can no longer be tolerated in Georgia,” said State Rep. Gloria Frazier, who represents District 126.

She stood at Springfield Baptist Church’s cemetery surrounding the final resting place of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Burke County. During the press conference she shared a special message.

I’m asking that the Lt. Gov. Geoff Dunan and Sen. Judiciary Chairman Jesse Stone allow the hate crime bill to come to the floor of the senate for a vote when the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes on June 11,” Rep. Frazier said.

House Bill 426, The Hate Crime Bill, punishes people for crimes involving bias or prejudice. It passed the House March 7, 2019 and was sent to the Senate shortly after.

“We are requesting when we return on June 11 and vote on this hate crime bill that we rename this bill the Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime bill,” Frazier said.

Arbery’s mother spoke to local media for the first time saying she’s called law enforcement daily since her son’s death, for six weeks, until she received help.

“It was in the early stages of being covered up,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “I don’t think until I got national attention, it probably would have been a closed case.”

Joining his mother was Arbery’s grandmother, aunt and cousin who all reflected on not just the case, but his life.

Debby Dixon, his aunt, said, “He lived a couple of miles from there. He runs all the time, so I just assumed he was looking for a different area to run. That’s a beautiful area over there. I’ve been over there several times since this has happened. And, as far as him going in the house, I’ve done that plenty of times. Houses under construction.” Dixon added that Arbery spent several summers in Burke County at his grandmother’s house with his cousins and she said his mother is a Burke County High School graduate.

His mother added, “Ahmaud was the baby. Ahmaud was hunble. Ahmaud was a good boy. I tell people to know Ahmaud is to love Ahmaud. Ahmaud didn’t deserve to go the way he did.”

NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose asked, “What do you want out of this? What does justice look like for your and your family?”

“For all hands that were involved to be prosecuted,” his mother replied.

Senator Harold Jones said the Hate Crimes bill has a good chance at passing since the Governor is in favor of it.

“I’m in favor of both,” Sen. Jones, who represents Dist. 22 said of HB 426 and SB 166. “I think from a logistical stand point, it might be easier just take what the House gave us, pass that and move forward.”

Sen. Jones emphasizes that the country’s eyes are on the state of Georgia and he expects that this hate crimes bill will be on the Senate floor within days from when lawmakers reconvene June 11.

