Georgia, South Carolina still without hate crime laws

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The FBI reports that hate crimes are up. Despite the numbers, Georgia and South Carolina join Arkansas and Wyoming as the four states that do not have hate crime laws on the books.

Four years ago, an Augusta church was the victim of a hate crime.

“We had hate language spray painted across the brick and the front door of the building,” said Metropolitan Community Church of our Redeemer Pastor Marc Trimm.

While the hateful words were washed away, the memories of that 2015 day remain fresh.

Pastor Trimm explained the congregation’s response was “Disappointing, anger in a lot of us that our building would be defaced, our chosen place of worship.”

He added his church summed it up to ignorance and a lack of compassion and love and respect for others. To date, no arrests have been made for that hate crime. He’s seen other hate crimes in the state too and wonders why Georgia remains one of four states without a hate crime law.

“It’s a start,” he told us. “It’s a deterrent. You’re really talking about the heart of an individual. It is hard to legislate that.”

Hard, but lawmakers are trying. In the Georgia House, Representatives passed a bill that would give sentencing guidelines for those who target people based on race, religion, sexual orientation or disability. The measure was split down party lines with Augusta’s democrats voting yes and republicans voting no.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Georgia State Rep. Jodi Lott, of District 122. She told us, “If we don’t think that we have laws that are effective, then the whole law should change for everybody.” She added the laws that are in place should be used when crimes are committed adding, “Hate crime legislation creates division. It divides people into categories.”

Her colleague, State Rep. Barry Fleming, of District 121, was not on the floor when the HB 426 went up for a vote. But he told us, “If you damage someone’s property or you harm them, there are laws in Georgia which already punish you for that. What the hate crime portion does is it punishes your thought. It says you are not allowed to think that way.” Rep. Fleming also added that there was a hate crime on the books in Georgia, but that is was ruled unconstitutional several years ago.

The FBI reports hate crimes in Georgia have fluctuated since 2014, but Trimm said because there is not a law in the state, reporting may be skewed. In South Carolina, hate crimes have more than doubled since 2014 with a major decrease in 2016.

South Carolina lawmakers introduced a bill this year that remained in committee, HB 3063. The bill is mostly sponsored by Democrats, with a few Republicans on board. SC State Representative Bill Hixon said he supports hate crime legislation, but wants to keep an eye on the language. He said the last bill was connected to guns, which can sometimes cause a divide.

A group of bi-partisan, South Carolina lawmakers is planning to pre-file legislation Wednesday that will create harsher penalties for crimes based on race, faith, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

Georgia’s House Bill went to the senate and Sen. Harold Jones told us he supports having hate crime laws.

Pastor Trimm hopes the two-state can join the rest of the country soon in passing hate crime laws.

“That’s why you’re there,” he said. “To work toward the betterment of the community itself.”

The the FBI’s does report hate crime numbers, the information must be completely understood thoroughly.

According to the proper use instructions for the F.B.I.’s Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics, “if a user wants to measure the effectiveness of a law enforcement agency, these measurements are not available. … The UCR clearance rate was simply not designed to provide a complete assessment of law enforcement effectiveness.”

When looking at the difference between the hate crime statistics of Georgia and South Carolina, it is important to note that many more cities and counties in South Carolina report than their counterparts in Georgia. Whereas 46 out of 438 agencies reported in South Carolina in 2018, only 8 out of 509 agencies reported from Georgia.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps

Contributing: Richard E. Adams, Jr.