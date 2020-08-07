Georgia, South Carolina add SEC opponents to 2020 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJBF) – The Southeastern Conference Friday announced the two additional opponents that will complete each team’s 10-game conference-only schedule in 2020.

Georgia will play Mississippi State at home and Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Georgia’s original schedule already included home games with Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Auburn along with road games at Alabama, South Carolina, Missouri, and Kentucky. The annual neutral site game with Florida in Jacksonville is also on the schedule.

According to UGA Sports Communications, Georgia and Arkansas last met in 2014 in Little Rock with the Bulldogs winning 45-32. The two teams last met in Athens in 2010 with the Razorbacks winning, 31-24. Georgia defeated Arkansas, 52-41, in the ‘Dogs last visit to Fayetteville in 2009.

Georgia has won seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams and leads the series 10-4-0.

Georgia and Mississippi State last met in Athens in 2017 with the Bulldogs winning 31-3. Georgia last visited Starkville in 2010 and suffered a 24-12 loss to State.

Georgia has won 11 of the last 12 meetings in the series and leads the overall series 17-6.

As for South Carolina, Auburn and Ole Miss have been added. The Tigers will visit Williams-Brice Stadium, while the Gamecocks will travel to Oxford, Miss., to face the Rebels.

“I’m excited about adding two teams that are very familiar to me personally,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp . “We will travel to Oxford and have Auburn come to Columbia. I have great respect for both programs. They both have great coaching staffs.”

According to South Carolina Sports Communications, the Gamecocks have dropped 10 of their 12 previous matchups with Auburn, with another ending in a tie in a series that dates back to 1930. The Gamecocks lone win in the series was by a 16-14 count in 1933 when the game was played in Birmingham. The teams last met in 2014, a 42-35 Auburn win on the Plains. Coach Muschamp worked as Auburn’s defensive coordinator from 2006-07 and again in 2015, then under current Tiger head coach Gus Malzahn.

Carolina has had better success against Ole Miss, splitting 16 games evenly in a series that dates back to 1947. The Gamecocks have won the last three games in the series, including a wild 48-44 decision in Oxford in 2018, the last time the two teams met. The Gamecocks are 3-3 overall when playing at Ole Miss, winning both of their last two trips to Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are led by first-year head coach Lane Kiffin.

The Gamecocks’ 10-game schedule features five teams ranked among the top-13 in the Coaches’ preseason poll, with Georgia (No. 4), LSU (5), Florida (8), Auburn (11) and Texas A&M (13) on the docket.

The Gamecocks 2020 home schedule now consists of games against Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M. The road slate features trips to Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

The full schedule of dates listing when the games will be played will be announced in the next two weeks by the SEC. The first game will be scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. The SEC Championship game will be held in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 19.

UGA and South Carolina Sports Communications contributed to this report