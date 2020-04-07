Georgia Senate mourns the loss of Senator Jack Hill

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Senate is mourning the loss of one of their own. Senator Jack Hill passed away Monday. He was beloved amongst his colleagues and friends.

The Georgia Senate released the following statement,

“Today, the Senate lost a true public servant in every meaning of the word, Sen. Jack Hill. Since 1991, Jack represented his home of Reidsville in the Senate and worked to make his community and his state a better place. As Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Jack provided his insight and attention to ensuring our state’s budget was balanced and fair. This was never an easy task, and was often a thankless one, but the state of Georgia is in a better place thanks to his years of dedicated leadership. More than anything, however, Jack was a true friend to everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. His fellowship will be dearly missed by all in the legislature and his years of experience can never be replaced. The Senate will continue to lift up his family and loved ones during this time and we encourage all who had had the privilege to know him to do the same.”

Butch Miller, the President Pro Tempore of the Georgia State Senate also released a statement about Senator Hill,

“Today, we are saddened to announce the passing of our Senate colleague and, more importantly friend, Jack Hill. There is not a member of the legislature whose life was not touched in some way by Jack. Whether it was providing insight into a budgetary need for their district, or by just being a friend to lean on, you could always count on Jack to be there. I can personally attest to the many times I sought his wisdom and how much I benefitted from his counsel. I will continue to lift up Jack’s wife Ruth Ann, his family and loved ones during this time and ask that all those lucky enough to have met him to do the same.”

LATEST NEWS STORIES