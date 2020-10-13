Georgia Sen. Loeffler rallies support in Evans

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One of the most contentious Senate races in the country makes its way to Evans, Georgia. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler rallied support Monday as she looks to win her first election.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate in 2019 to fill the seat left vacant by former Senator Johnny Isakson. But, it may be a tough battle to hold onto that seat. She’s facing 20 other candidates and is currently in second place in several polls.

“What I’m really focused on right now is making sure Georgians hear from me,” Loeffler says. “I went to Washington to work for them as a public servant. I’m not a career politician. I’m a conservative businesswoman and political outsider.”

We kicked off Early Voting today with a HUGE crowd in Evans!



Great to have my friend @TomCottonAR on the trail with me as we continue to build momentum toward a big in November! #gasen #gapol pic.twitter.com/Gx6hNRKfcv — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 12, 2020

Loeffler hasn’t been in office for long, but she prides herself in being the most conservative lawmaker in the Senate and aligning herself with President Trump — a reason many of her supporters are voting for her.

“She’s a 100 percent Trump supporter,” Wayne Peloquin, says. “I am too. I like that aspect of it. She’s voted on everything he wanted.”

Loeffler took office in the midst of the President’s impeachment trial, which is when she met Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who’s choosing to support her instead of other Republicans.

“She was invaluable to Georgians and all Americans in helping to try to deal with the worst of the pandemic, bringing small businesses back on their feet and helping struggling families,” Cotton says.

Like thousands of Georgians who cast their ballots Monday, Loeffler tells NewsChannel 6 she plans to vote early as well.

“It’s vitally important that all Georgians vote and let their voices be heard.”