Georgia reduces covid measures, raises concern about Augusta’s fall events

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) A lot of national health experts warning that Georgia, in its loosening of restrictions on businesses and ending shelter in place for some Georgians could cause COVID cases to increase through the summer.

For health and safety reasons an increase would not be good, and it could cause Augusta to take a financial hit because of the number of plans the Garden City has for the fall.

Mayor Hardie Davis says t’s the wrong direction, opening Georgia and risking the spread of the coronavirus into the summer.

“I’m always concerned that things that we look to see happen in Augusta maybe be impaired and not be able to take place. I got an Arts in the Heart festival slated for September,” Mayor Hardie Davis told NewsChannel 6’s George Eskola.

Eskola, also touched base with Fire Chief and EMA Director Chris James about the Governor’s decision, “This is something that we’re going to have to measure in months as far as what will happen in the fall, we will be listening to the medical experts.” said James.

Thanks to the coronavirus, fall is now when The Masters is scheduled; November 9th through 15th. The club is emphasizing, however, that future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials.

Club officials saying in a release that it is working with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, the Governor’s office, state and local health officials.

A model being shared by the CDC says, as states re-open Georgia is projected to see its numbers of daily COVID-19 deaths double by early August.

In that scenario would a November Masters, with patrons on the grounds, still be played?

“Those are decisions that will be made as the Augusta National continues to monitor the situation,” said Chief James.

“They’re in conversations with folks and as we see what happens in Georgia over the next ten to 45 days we’ll have some discussions I’m sure,” said Mayor Davis.

No one for sure has any idea what’s going to happen over the next few months and the ceremonial tee shot of the 2020 masters is still six months away in Augusta.