GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds.

According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power customers.

Officials say that damage and outages are primarily concentrated in North Georgia and parts of Metro Atlanta.

According to Georgia Power officials, power has already been restored to approximately 120,000 customers.

“Our teams are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service in these extreme winter conditions, as we continue to deal with high winds and icy roads,” says Ryan Poole, Georgia Power Manager of Storm Center Operations. “To our customers directly affected by this winter storm, we recognize it’s extremely cold and that we’re in the midst of the holiday season. On behalf of the Georgia Power team, we thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Georgia Power has provided tools that customers can use to say informed:

· Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

· Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

· Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

· Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

· @GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.