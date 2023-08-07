(CSRA) – OBGYN Partners of Augusta is notifying patients that both offices will be closed today due to power outages.

Both office locations, downtown and Evans, have no power or phone service.

They are advising the following for their pregnant patients:

If patient is 20 weeks pregnant or greater with pregnancy concerns they can report to the L&D triage floor at Piedmont Hospital. Patients with GYN concerns can send a MyChart message and we will reach back out to them as soon as we can. We will reach out to patients tomorrow to reschedule patients. OBGYN Partners of Augusta

A Georgia Power representative tells NewsChannel 6 that they are at the Evans location investigating the cause.

A representative from Piedmont Hospital tells us they are also experiencing an isolated power outage.

They issued the following statement:

We are experiencing an isolated power outage. Patient care equipment is not affected, however, elective surgeries and some outpatient procedures are being rescheduled as a precautionary measure. Georgia Power is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. Piedmont Hospital Augusta

Georgia Powers says the outages in both Evans and downtown Augusta are related. Check out the Georgia Power outage map, by clicking here.

This is a developing story.