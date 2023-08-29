GEORGIA (WJBF) – As residents are preparing for the effects of Idalia, Georgia Power Company has released an official statement.
According to Steven King, of Georgia Power Company:
“Georgia Power is closely monitoring weather conditions and is ready to respond to any service interruptions safely and as quickly as possible. The company encourages customers to monitor their local weather conditions and keep safety a top priority as severe weather moves in and after the storm. To help its customers prepare and to provide more information on restoration efforts, Georgia Power has developed a series of storm videos and tips for before, during and after a storm on its Outage and Storm Center site, www.georgiapower.com/storm”Steven King, Georgia Power Company