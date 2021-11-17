Georgia pastors respond to ‘ Black pastors’ comment during Ahmaud Arbery trial

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Reverend Anthony Corbett is speaking out in response to a statement from an attorney of one of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Kevin Gough, the attorney who represents William ” Roddie” Brian told a judge he didn’t want any more black pastors in the courtroom after Rev. Al Sharpton sat with Arbery’s family.

“I felt very insulted. I felt belittled as pastor. I felt belittled as a man and just as a human being,” President of the General Missionary Baptist Convention Rev. Anthony Corbett said.

Reverend Corbett said faith leaders have a right to be present in court rooms and want their voices heard on issues of injustice.

“I think its really vital that the church speak up and the pastors speak up. There’s so much injustice that we don’t even know about going on in our world. I think the church as a whole should take a stand against these injustices,” Corbett said.

Corbett said the church will continue to take a stand on issues impacting the black community.

“We’re going to strategize and we’re going to do some things other than pray to make sure that our people are represented.”

In response to Gough’s comments – activists are planning to bring one hundred black pastors to Brunswick on Thursday including both Reverend Sharpton and Reverend Jackson.