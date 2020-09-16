Georgia Military College returns to campus successfully amid the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local college found a way to safely return to campus and stay away from the virus.

Georgia Military College in Augusta requires students, faculty, and staff to take temperature checks and sanitize their hands as soon as they enter the building.

Everyone must wear a mask and work to social distance and the school installed ionizers in the HVAC system to clean the air all day.

School reopened at the end of July with classes starting the first week in August.

We spoke with Missie Usry, GMC Enrollment Recruiting Manager about the process. She told us the school spent thousands of dollars to get in order.

In addition to the new practices, she said students abide by the motto, when in doubt, stay out.

“In years past, we would always encourage students to come, suck it up, bring yourself to class, do what you can. But this year, with the pandemic going on, we’ve really been encouraging students to just communicate,” she said adding that students keep in contact with teachers.

GMC junior Joey Mayfield said there really are no challenges with the new way of learning.

“I think just like with anything else now it’s just adjusting to a new normal. It’s not been a challenge itself, it’s just realizing this is what we’re doing now,” he said.

The college also uses a UV wand to sanitize all high touch point areas such as computer keyboards three times a day. And many rooms have automatic lighting to avoid turning switches.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps