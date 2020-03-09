Georgia health officials report more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Four new cases of coronavirus could be in the Peach State. Governor Brian Kemp’s Office reported that The Georgia Department of Public Health awaits confirmation on those tests, which took place at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

One person is from Fulton County and another is from Cherokee County. The others are from Cobb County. None of the people are connected to each other. All of them are hospitalized, but the source of their infections are not known.

These four presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 bring the total of presumptive cases to six. There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia for a total of 11 cases.