Georgia Grown to sell 10,000 boxes of produce to benefit local farmers and nonprofits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- 10,000 boxes full of fresh vegetables can be purchased to-go at the James Brown Arena today in the 7th St. parking lot. This comes after farmers lost income on their crop when the economy shut down. They have extra produce and are now giving back.

The Farmer who organized the event is hauling a truck all the way from Dalton. He’s coming right here with a truck load of home grown produce to support farmers all across the peach state.

Each box is 11 pounds each with in-season produce from zucchini, to squash…and it’s peach season, so look out for those peaches.

One box is $20. $2.50 of each purchase is donated to Augusta Locally Grown.

Event Organizer, Georgia Grown To Go Augusta, Lauren Dallas, says, “A lot of the nonprofits that are benefitting from these boxes are the elderly who cannot go to the grocery store and get farm fresh produce. People who have lost their jobs and been furloughed that may not have had money to put food on the table so this is benefitting just about everybody.”

Hundreds of those boxes will be set aside for local nonprofits.

$25,000 in sponsorships have fed these organizations. Let’s break that down: 1,250 boxes, which is 13,000 pounds of produce!

NewsChannel 6 spoke to the Boys and Girls Club. Members can pick up a box of food.

Chief Communications and Engagement Officer, Maria Henry, says, “we would be in the middle of our summer program, where we would be growing food out in our gardens at our clubs, and when we do that we are able to give back to the families. Since we’ve been closed this summer, we haven’t had food to provide to our families.”

If you would like to donate food to the Boys and Girls Club through the event today or volunteer, you can