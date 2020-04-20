Georgia Governor Kemp taps Augusta University to lead fight against COVID with statewide testing

Atlanta (WJBF)- Thousands of Georgians to be screened through Augusta University app and tested with Augusta University swab technology.

On Monday afternoon, Governor Kemp announced that Augusta University technology developed through the Augusta Expresscares APP along with the 3-D printed swab technology will be used statewide to help combat testing shortfalls throughout the state.

Governor Kemp said, Augusta University officials have built out a streamlined system to help Georgians throughout the state that will be utilized with the help of the Georgia National Guard.

By then end of the week, according to Governor Kemp, all residents in the state should be able to access Augusta University’s app if they are feeling ill. If the virtual screening result is positive, the Georgia National Guard will contact the resident and direct them to a specimen testing facility closest to them designated by zip code.

The Governor made reference to his frustration over the lack of testing in the state and the speed at which results were determined. Governor Kemp applauded the innovation lab at the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University for the design and creation of tiny 3-D printed swabs that will allow for more than 5000 specimens to be collected a day.

“Through this partnership, Augusta University will produce testing swabs in the Georgia dental college innovation lab. By using the same 3-D printers that produce face shields for our healthcare workers. The innovation lab will create thousands of swabs per day. This capacity reduces the stress on vendors and government entities as we boost testing and get Georgians back into the workplace.”

The results of the specimen testing will be sent to verified labs at AU, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and the GA Department of Health. The results will be available in about 3 days and each patient will be given an access point to a patient portal to receive their results and follow up instructions.

If you or a family member are feeling ill, you’re encouraged to download the Augusta University Expresscares App available for iPhone and Android devices, or call 1-706-721-1852 to speak with a healthcare professional and start the screening process.