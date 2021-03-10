Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expands vaccine eligibility

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Wednesday.

Georgia residents 55 and older and individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions will be eligible to receive the vaccine March 15, 2021.

Governor Kemp said, “As we have said from the beginning of this pandemic, we will protect the most vulnerable from severe illness, hospitalization and death, and ensure that Georgians can get back to normal as soon as possible. With increased vaccine supply from the federal government, and significant progress made in vaccinating Georgia seniors and other high-risk individuals, this expanded vaccination eligibility will enable more people to get vaccinated over the next few weeks.”

For a list of health conditions that qualify for vaccination effective March 15, CLICK HERE.