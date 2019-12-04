Georgia drivers get overall grade of “B”

The auto experts at QuoteWizard analyzed data from thousands of Georgia insurance quotes, the Federal Highway Administration and the National Association of Insurance commissioners– and gave Georgia drivers a “B” overall.

The Peach State has the second best infrastructure in the country with only 5% of it’s roads in poor condition.

Insurance rates in Georgia are on the rise. From 2012 to 2016 Georgia drivers saw an increase of 26%– the second highest only behind Colorado. Georgia is the 15th most expensive state when it comes to car insurance and the 8th most populated state. Insurance agents tell NewsChannel 6, more populated states tend to pay higher rates. They also say distracted driving has been a big contributor to increases.

According to QuoteWizard’s research, South Carolina has consistently ranked among the worst driving states. The Palmetto State was second worst at the end of last year.

