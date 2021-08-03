Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosting job fair

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will hold a Job Fair in Augusta.

The DJJ is looking to fill positions of all types for both its Augusta Youth Development Campus and Regional Youth Detention Center.

Commissioner Tyrone Oliver says the pay is very competitive. Candidates hire for the Correctional Officer position at the Augusta Youth Development Campus will receive an additional 10 percent in pay and the new starting salary of $30,729.

“It’s a one time hiring event. You get to come in, talk to our HR team. You’re going to have a contingent offer, if you qualify, have a contingent offer at the end of the day. And so we’re just happy to host this event here in Augusta,” said Commissioner Oliver.

He also said it’s a great place to help change lives.

“If you want to make a difference in the youth’s lives here in the state of Georgia, then join our team. You know, these kids are our future. They need you. We need you. They need positive role models in their lives. and so if you really want to make a difference and impact young lives, join the Department of Juvenile Justice.”

The job fair will be held at the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On-site interviews will be conducted and some may receive a contingent offer at the end of the day. People interested in applying should bring their valid driver`s license or two forms of identification.

For more information, contact 404-294-3431.

Date: Wednesday, August 4

Location: Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center

3481 Mike Padgett Highway

Augusta, Ga.

Time: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.