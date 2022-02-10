Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosting job fair on Friday in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosting job fair on Friday, February 11th at Augusta Youth Development, 3481 Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta, Georgia from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The department is currently looking to fill these positions at the Augusta Youth Detention Center:

-Juvenile Detention Counselors

-Mental Health Providers

-Food Service Workers

-Housekeepers

-Teachers

Individuals interested in applying are asked to bring their valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Organizers say a special military salary incentive of up to 10% will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty.

Please contact the Department’s Office of Human Resources for more information at 706-792-7501.