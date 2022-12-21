AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Cotton farmers donated more than a thousand pairs of socks to a local organization.

The Georgia Cotton Commission has been donating socks all over Georgia this holiday season. On Wednesday, they made a stop at the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority.

“It’s just to show our farmers are part of the community- they want to give back,” said Taylor R. Sills, Executive Director of the Georgia Cotton Commission. “This is, in a way, them giving back a piece of their harvest to support the communities.”

For the fourth year in a row, the Georgia Cotton Commission has been donating cotton socks to organizations serving the homeless and those in need.

“Farmers have had hard times over the last couple of years. We know that our communities have had hard times,” said Sills. “You know…when farmers have hard times, people come out and support them. And it’s important that our industry support those in need, too.”

The commission donated just over 1900 pairs of socks to the CSRA EOA.

“And we know that the folks here at CSRA EOA are about to get ready to do their point in time count to identify the homeless in the area,” said Sills. “And we hope this helps them with that and their usual programming that they do throughout the year.”

Sills hopes to continue the tradition of giving back to the community through the Georgia Cotton Commission, and he encourages others to do the same.