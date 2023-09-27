AUGUSTA (WJBF) – It’s that time of year again!!!! The Georgia-Carolina State Fair is coming back to the Garden City very soon.

Believe it or not, all the good times you’ve had at the fair over the years helps the local community. The funds raised by the Georgia-Carolina State Fair benefit CSRA youth and local charities within our area.

According to its website, this event began in 1923 as a carnival on the corner of 15th Street and what is now known as Laney-Walker Blvd. It grew very quickly, so in 1937 it moved to it’s current home in the huge lot at 4th & Hale Street. Learn more about the 100 year history!

Advanced tickets are on sale now, just click here to get in on all the action!

The Georgia-Carolina State Fair runs from October 13th -22nd.