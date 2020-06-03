Georgia bars and nightclubs hopeful for the future after re-opening

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia bars and nightclubs are allowed to reopen this week but must comply with 39 protective measures.

Nightlife is slowly coming back to downtown Augusta.

“There’s just a bunch of people showing us love because we haven’t’ been here in a while.” Roshond Boone/Bartender, Soul Bar

Employees at the Soul Bar stayed busy while they had to be closed. Some renovations were made.

“It’s hard work and I appreciate people loving it.” Roshond Boone/Bartender, Soul Bar

Business has also been good at another Augusta favorite, the Sports Center.

“They’re just so glad we’re back open because this is like a neighborhood bar. We have the same customers and then we pick up new ones.” Bill Green/Owner, The Sports Center

There are 39 reopening guidelines. Among them: Workers must be screened for illness and businesses must limit their capacity either to 25 people or 35% occupancy.

“Once I get up to 30, I really start keeping count. I think we’re up to 40, 43 maybe. So once I get to 30 I start making sure. Roshond Boone/Bartender, Soul Bar

Social distancing and proper sanitation are also being enforced.

“We got them marked off. See how got them models right there? She’s got that marked off in there. But yeah, we’re playing by the rules. Cash register wise it’s back to the same it’s always been.”

Bill Green/Owner, The Sports Center

“Glad we waited but we’re starting to ease into it.” Roshond Boone/Bartender, Soul Bar:

Live performance venues are still closed in Georgia. In Augusta, Wes Cooper WJBF NewsChannel 6