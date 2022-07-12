COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) – Cracking down on gang activity was the focus an anti-gang network meeting hosted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

The anti – gang network was created in 2018 as a partnership between local, state and federal agencies.

Tuesday’s meeting gave law enforcement agencies from around the CSRA an opportunity to talk about how to use their resources to tackle gang activity.

” It’s just a matter of being able to have the tools and the resources to be able to fight violent crime and gang activity. It takes US attorneys and district attorneys, it takes all of us fighting together and that’s what we’re doing now and we’re a part of that,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

It also created a platform to talk about gang prevention — one that Carr and others said must include schools.

” I think we need active engagement with our educational institutions — middle school, high school, but really elementary school and up. We need to be engaging with these young kids and showing them that there is an alternative path for them,” South Carolina Attorney General General Alan Wilson said.

” Gangs are in the schools so we have to be in the schools, not just as prosecutors and police but as mentors and counselors,” Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams said.

Carr also recently launched Georgia’s first statewide gang prosecution unit, which will mean better prosecution for gang related crime as well as more help for district attorneys.

” To distribute that sort of prosecution capacity from that note of influence from the attorney general’s office out to the field is a game changer,” Columbia Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bobby Christine.