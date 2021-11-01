Georgia AG Experience teaches kids about the states number one industry

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is a non-profit organization working to educate children about agriculture and farming.

Agriculture is the number one moneymaking industry in the state of Georgia.

The organization takes a mobile classroom around the area to teach children about agricultural careers, farming, and more.

“Often there’s a disconnect between children and what they see in the grocery store and the foods they eat and their understanding of where these things actually come from and the mobile classroom educates them on this knowledge,” said Virginia Fulwood, the Educational Program Assistant.

There are eight stations inside the mobile classroom where students can learn about different farming activities.

“They seem to be having a great time! We actually have a great number of kids who know some things about farming, but there’s always things that they learn new every day and it’s really exciting to see the light bulbs go off, and that’s what’s fun; when they start making connections to things that they eat everyday, and wear every day, and actually where it comes from and how it finds its way on to the shelf,” said Fulwood.

The Richmond County Farm Bureau made it possible for the mobile classroom to come out to Hephzibah Elementary and Blythe Elementary.