Georgia AG applauds cadets for joining law enforcement in challenging times

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Attorney General Chris Carr paid a special visit to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Columbia County to meet with aspiring law enforcers.

The 12-week training academy is not easy. Cadets have to attend classes and master several obstacles courses, requiring both physical and mental strength. But, it doesn’t stop dozens of people from signing up for the academy each year.

“This isn’t just a job,” Carr explains. “This truly is a calling.”

It is great to be with Georgia public safety professionals in Columbia County this a.m. I had an opportunity to thank these new cadets for committing to serve their community with integrity & honor. It makes me proud to see such a dedicated group of individuals answer the call! pic.twitter.com/c2rAK2rBeN — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) October 14, 2020

Carr’s visit comes during a challenging time for law enforcement with some people losing trust in police and others calling to defund departments.

“We need to focus, particularly right now, on how we can find new ways to keep everyone safe — law enforcement members and the community.”

These troubling times aren’t stopping the current class of cadets from pursuing their dreams of wearing a badge and protecting their communities.

“To see folks who want to serve their state and nation, to me, is invigorating.”