George Walton home opened to public in honor of Independence Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Meadow Garden is one of Georgia’s oldest dwellings.

It was the home of George Walton, one of the youngest signers of the declaration of independence, who was only 26 when he signed it.

In honor of Independence Day, they opened Walton’s home to the public, where George Walton read the Declaration of Independence. Both men and women were dressed in attire from that time period.

“First time in the history of the world that the people have declared rebellion and been successful in the back end of establishing a nation that expanded and became great itself.” Issa McAdams, playing George Walton

Guided tours are available Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., with the last tour beginning at 3:15.

The home features 18th and 19th century American and English furnishings, porcelains, paintings and primitive household equipment.