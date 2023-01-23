AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s an urgent need for one type of blood, so Augusta University opened its doors and a few generous folks rolled up their sleeves.

“The blood we do at Shepeard Blood Center stays here local, which is important to me,” said Debbie Gill, who donated blood.

Shepeard Community Blood Center took over a lobby at AU’s Health Sciences campus to help others. Its role is to supply blood to patients at local hospitals and there’s an urgent need for O types.

Dhanush Shimoga donated Monday. He told us, “I think that giving blood will give someone else a chance to fight some diseases or some trauma they’ve been facing.”

While it may seem intimidating or even scary to give blood, the process is simple, starting with a good breakfast and ending with a T-shirt. And the blood center needs just a pint to save a life.

“That could be the difference between someone getting surgery for that day or maybe a mother giving birth and she needs a transfusion to live,” said Shanee White, Recruitment Specialist for Shepeard Community Blood Center. “That could be a life-or-death thing for someone.”

In case you missed this blood drive, there will be another one on Wednesday in the cafeteria of Piedmont Hospital of Augusta from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.