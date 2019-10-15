General information on downtown parking meters

The meter machines were shown at a meeting in the Augusta Municipal building. The meters will operate from 8 AM to 8 PM.

They are phone app friendly. For use, you need to type in your license plate number. This allows you to move to any spot downtown that requires a meter without eating up your time.

There is a maximum of 2 hours on the meter. The meter will cost $1.50 to park.

Employee permits are monthly. They are $25 and up for monthly renewal.

Residential permits are annually for $50.

To learn more, there will be a meeting at 11:30 AM in the Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday and one at 6:00 PM also in the Chamber of Commerce.