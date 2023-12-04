GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Mobile Mammogram Bus is coming to Glascock County.

According to health officials, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (BCCP) and Piedmont Breast Health Imaging are bringing the Mobile Mammogram Bus to the Glascock County Health Department on Tuesday, December 12th.

The screenings will take place from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Organizers say an appointment is required, and there are 7 appointments still available at the time of this announcement has been posted to our website.

If you have insurance, please call 706-774-4149 to book your appointment, and if you are uninsured, please call LisaAnn Wheeler, BCCP Patient Navigator at 706-513-1033.