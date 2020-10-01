GDOT reopens damaged Washington County highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia Department of Transportation crews have rebuilt Highway 24 in Washington County weeks ahead of schedule.

The road between Sandersville and Davisboro was one of the hardest hit when Tropical Depression Sally brought historic amounts of rain to the area. More than 40 roads were either impassable or shut down completely in Washington County alone.

“We would consider a 500 year type flooding event,” Kyle Collins, the GDOT district communications specialist, said.

Highway 24 collapsed in two areas after pipes below the road failed.

“The existing piping and what it was built to handle, when you have an event like this where it’s 8,9, 10, 11 inches in less than 24 hours, sometimes there will be issues,” Collins explained. “That’s what we saw here.”

Highway 24 following Tropical Depression Sally (Courtesy: GDOT)

GDOT crews got to work the day after the storm, putting in 12-hour work days to rebuild the road. Their hard now is paying off. The highway reopened Wednesday, two weeks ahead of schedule.

“It’s really record time considering what we thought back on the (September) 17th,” Collins said.

With more rain ahead this year, Washington County leaders worry roads could be in jeopardy again. Alexandria Orr, the county’s public works coordinator, predicts upcoming storms will “wash out the same amount of roads” as were damaged following Tropical Depression Sally. But GDOT crews are confident in the work they’ve done on Highway 24.

“It’s the newest concrete to enable and deal with the high flow,” Collins explained. “This shouldn’t happen in the future in this area.”