NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Many items were brought up during Monday night’s North Augusta City Council study session, including a plan to replace the 13th Street bridge that connects Augusta with North Augusta’s Georgia Avenue.

The Georgia DOT proposed project would make way for a new four-lane bridge with 11-foot inside lanes and 12-foot outside lanes in each direction, an 8-foot wide median, and a 4-foot raised island along the bridge.

The northbound side of the proposed replacement bridge would have a minimum of 5-feet of sidewalk with an urban shoulder and curb & gutter. The southbound side of the proposed bridge would have a minimum 10-feet of shared-use path with an 8-foot shoulder and a barrier separating the path from the roadway.

The nearly 3/4-mile stretch will also include a proposed new trail connection from Georgia Avenue to the existing North Augusta Greeneway.

During the construction of the proposed new bridge, several detours would be put into place along the Greeneway that would impact the trail for approximately four years.

Alternate access would still be provided in the affected areas, with shortened routes in some areas. Access to the Greeneway from the Landing River Club would be most impacted by the project. Access will still be provided to the Greeneway from Esplanade Avenue, Railroad Avenue, the existing Brick Pond Park Trail, and Center Street.

Managing traffic on Railroad Avenue during the project is the subject of ongoing discussions between the project’s design manager and Georgia DOT.

The project is being done in coordination with the City of Augusta, City of North Augusta, and the Federal Highway Administration. If the project is approved, construction could begin by 2025.