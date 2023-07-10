BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Georgia Department of Transportation is looking to continue reducing the number of deficient bridges in the CSRA.

The next project on the list is for two bridges on Georgia Highway 23 between the towns of Sardis and Girard.

They were originally built 61 years ago, but starting Tuesday morning they will be closed for the next several months.

There have been discussions about replacing the bridges at Brier Creek for the last 5 years, and according to Jason Nichols with GDOT, the work is much needed.

“These bridges were built in 1962,” said Nichols. “It’s an old bridge, and we need to update it. We need to get it to where it’s safer, so everyone can drive across for the next 15 years or however long.”

The entire project will cost roughly $11.4 million.

According to GDOT, the bridges will be dismantled, and rebuilt to meet the current safety standard: which will include 12-foot travel lanes, and 6-foot emergency shoulders.

“It’s gonna be your traditional bridge. We’re gonna have concrete barriers, concrete beams, concrete decking: it’s going to be up to standard,” Nichols said.

So with the bridges closing down, detours are going to follow. But in a way, all parties involved will be accommodated.

It will allow construction to be completed twice as fast, and will save money on construction cost. As for the drivers who use that road on a regular basis, Nichols says there will be several routes to maneuver the closure.

“With our detours, we use state routes,” said Nichols. “It’s just because we can’t out extra traffic on our county roads, because they’re smaller roads and they’re county maintained.”

“So, our detours right now would be running state route 23, state route 80, state route 56, US 25 bypass, and state route 24.”

Nichols also wants the public to know that him and GDOT understand it is a long detour. However, they run traffic through state routes to maintain the roadways as best as possible.

Everything involving the project will be weather permitting, but Nichols expects the bridges to open back up by June 2024.

But if the weather is cooperative throughout the process, construction could be complete by next March or April.