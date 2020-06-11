GBI reports significant increase in child exploitation crimes in last few months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows a significant increase in child sex crimes in 2020 as opposed to 2019.

The GBI tells us this MIGHT be due to increased access to the internet during quarantine, however, they won’t know for sure until they tally up the numbers for the next few months.

But here’s what we’ve seen in the last few months.

In 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported about 71 hundred cyber tips to the GBI. That number grew to 14 hundred tips in just the month of April of this year.

The majority of the cases being reported are child pornography cases.

Special Agent in Charge, Debbie Garner, says, “companies like Facebook and Google are actively looking for content like child sexual abuse material and online enticement on their platforms, and they regularly report that to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

We also asked them a few tips to help identify suspicious acitvity.

First and foremost, you want to make sure your child is alright. Things to look out for with them are changes in behavior.

If the child is always nervous or depressed, predators are more likely to target them. They will talk to them, compliment, and tell them what they want to hear. This is what the GBI calls “grooming.”

“Teach them that not everyone online is not necessarily who they say they are. Teach them that they should have their privacy settings set accurately. Don’t talk to strangers on the internet. Don’t talk to people that you don’t know. Don’t allow them to follow you,” says Garner.

Nationally, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported cybertips to be up 106% between March of 2019 to March of this year.

Some resources you can reach out to:

More safety tips: www.netsmartz.org

If you suspect or have information related to the abuse or exploitation of a child, please call your local law enforcement agency and/or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.missingkids.org.