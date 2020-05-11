GBI makes arrest for Terroristic Threats in Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation

Midway, GA (WJBF) – The GBI reports a person has been arrested for Terroristic Threats in the Ahmaud Arbery investigation. 20-year-old Rashawn Smith was arrested and charged with Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts. He was taken into custody in Midway, GA and will be booked into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation was conducted with the assistance of the FBI & Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday night, the GBI was made aware of a Facebook post that contained a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. This is an ongoing and active investigation. If anyone has information pertinent to this case, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).