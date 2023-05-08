(WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the GBI had launched a “preliminary investigation” into Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Sheriff Williams tells us the non-criminal investigation is looking into his travel and reimbursement expenses related to both his job as Sheriff of Burke County and as an instructor at the private company, Leaders Helping Leaders Network (LHLN).

On Monday, Sheriff Williams’ office responded to our question about the nature of the investigation, stating:

The GBI was asked by the District Attorney [Jared Williams] conduct a non-criminal preliminary inquiry to look at travel and reimbursement expenses related to my work, both as sheriff of Burke County and as an instructor with a private company, LHLN. My role as sheriff is very unique. I believe a thorough sifting of the duties and role of sheriff, combined with servant leadership influence and taking ownership of our profession, I am confident the GBI will find I acted within the scope of the office of sheriff and within the confines of my constitutional authority. I respect the DA’s decision to have this non-criminal preliminary inquiry reviewed and I value the role of the GBI and the integrity they bring. Again, I remain confident that a thorough sifting of the facts of the inquiry will prove there is no criminal wrongdoing. My office has fully cooperated with the investigation. Alfonzo Williams, Burke County Sheriff

DA Williams declined to comment to WJBF due to it being an active investigation.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this story as it happens.