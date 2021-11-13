GBI issues alert for 5 inmates that escaped from Georgia prison

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF/AP) – A manhunt is underway Saturday in central Georgia for five men who escaped a county jail.

Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen said federal marshals, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol and multiple sheriff’s offices in the area are helping in the search. Brannen said at 11 p.m. Friday, the inmates were supposed to be in lockdown.

One of two jailers working was in a cell talking to an inmate when another inmate attacked the guard. The sheriff said the inmates told the jailer they were going to kill her, then took her car keys and attacked the other jailer on duty.

The jailers were not hurt in the attack. Capt. Larry Jackson said the inmates were traveling in a stolen, white 2015 Kia Sedona. Authorities do not know where the men are headed.

Photo of Tyree Williams provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Photo of Lewis Wendell Evans provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Photo of Brandon Pooler provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Photo of Tyree Mantan Jackson provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Photo of Dennis Penix Jr. provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI identified the five inmates as Tyree Williams, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, Tyree Mantan Jackson, and Dennis Penix Jr.

Police urge anyone who sees them call 9-1-1 and do not approach the car.