GBI investigating shooting at a Washington County prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting at the Washington State Prison.

A tweet from the GBI says two men were in Washington County for a contraband drop. Two of the K9 officers working the drop were involved in a shooting altercation with one of the men. An officer was hit and was taken to an Augusta hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Update: one man is in custody. Police are no longer actively looking for any subjects related to this incident. https://t.co/nTmTPEaNTP — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 28, 2020

According to the tweet, one man is now in custody.