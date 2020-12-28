GBI investigating shooting at a Washington County prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting at the Washington State Prison.
A tweet from the GBI says two men were in Washington County for a contraband drop. Two of the K9 officers working the drop were involved in a shooting altercation with one of the men. An officer was hit and was taken to an Augusta hospital with non life threatening injuries.
According to the tweet, one man is now in custody.
