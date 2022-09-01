THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Thomson Police Department in an investigation after a 14-year-old was struck by gunfire.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that the 14-year-old was in the area of Second Street when he was hit.

Investigators say that the 14-year-old was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he received treatment and has been released.

According to the GBI, this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.