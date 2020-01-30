Gateway sculpture round two

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Greater Augusta Arts Council is beginning work on putting a gateway sculpture at Riverwatch and Alexander. You could excuse the group if they feel they’ve been down this road before.

The first two wouldn’t do, so it was time to try again.

“We sort of had some marching orders from the commission after we didn’t get real consensus on the gateway sculpture,” said Ron Houck, Interim Recreation and Parks Director.

These two sculptures were the finalists the art at Riverwatch and Alexander Drive, however commissioners rejected both.

“When we first brought out those two sculptures it was the first we learned about it, we weren’t engaged we gave them opportunity today,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

So the Arts Council are taking ideas from the public on what themes they want in the Riverwatch art like golf, the river, or Augusta music, plants and wildlife giving the public more say in the final design.

“I think the public input shows that we are interested in listening, which we are community it satisfies the commission request to have a public input session,” said Brenda Durant Executive Director of the Arts Council.

Some Commissioners have their own input on what the sculpture’s theme should be.

“I’ve said it the whole time, we’re know for golf Augusta National is right now the road we need to be putting golf there,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom.

“I don’t think golf has to be the theme. There’s a lot more to Augusta then golf, there’s a lot more to Augusta then one week in April we the people are not just golf,” said Kigwana Cherry, who attended the input session.

And the problem last time was the public wasn’t united behind the sculptures , that of course is something that could happen again.

The top two or three themes of this work session produced will go into the city bid package so artists will know what the public wants to see in this gateway sculpture.

LATEST NEWS STORIES