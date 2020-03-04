Gateway Park in Grovetown officially opens today

Columbia County leaders are gearing up for the official opening of a new park in Grovetown.

Gateway Park is right next to the Exhibition Center.

Columbia County is giving the people what they want over the summer… The biggest attraction of this new park is a splash pad.

You might have seen the park already. It’s been open for a little bit for pavilion rentals.

The county sold out the pavilion for the next few weeks for private parties.

Columbia County also decided to move a lot of their bigger events at to gateway park.

Events Manager for Columbia County, Rachael Enfinger, says, “we’ve moved a bunch of our major events out there this year to capitalize on the growth that we are seeing in Grovetown. You’ll see the Easter Egg Scramble in April has moved out there. We’ll be doing all of our moving nights on Saturday… The Saturday Cinema Series in that park, those are all from 6-9 pm.”

Have no fear, parking is here. You can use the parking spaces at the exhibition center if you’re using the park, as well.

Their soaking summer series is at Gateway Park this year so it will definitely be a hot spot.