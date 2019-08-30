Gas leak leads to closures of Bobby Jones at Wrightsboro Road exit ramps

Augusta, GA (WJBF) Commuters and mall shoppers will need to find a different route around the Bobby Jones at Wrightsboro Road interchange due to a gas leak. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the leak happened in the area of Wrightsboro Road in front of Kroger and the Augusta Mall.

Eastbound Wrightsboro Road between Bobby Jones and Marks Church Road is completely blocked. The Westbound direction between Marks Church and Bobby Jones is down to one lane. You can see the ramp closure from the WJBF NewsChannel 6 Skyview Network camera here.

Both exit ramps off of Bobby Jones Expressway are closed at Wrightsboro Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, these road and ramp closures could be in place for a few hours.

Officials ask you to please be patient and plan your outings to avoid this area and expect heavy traffic and detours as the long holiday weekend begins.