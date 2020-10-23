Gas leak in Wrens causes road blocks for Main St. and Broad St.

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A gas leak has been reported in Wrens that has shut down local businesses and caused road blocks for both Main St. and Broad St.

According to Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, several downtown businesses had to be evacuated when the leak in a natural gas line was discovered roughly three hours ago. The leak has affected Fleming St. between Broad St. and King St. The shelter-in-place order is still in place, and there is no an ETA on when it will be lifted.

Two city blocks were evacuated at 11:30 a.m. Public Works crews are working to resolve the situation. There will be some businesses and residents without natural gas until repairs are complete.