AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Augusta Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire in a backyard shed Monday, 01-15-2024, at 4:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of Satcher Boulevard, between Old Louisville Road and Peach Orchard Road.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire with no reported injuries.

The investigation, according to a spokesperson for the department, suggests that the cause was due to excessive gas cans stored inside the shed.

While the shed sustained significant damage, Augusta Fire Department maintains that their quick response prevented the fire from spreading.